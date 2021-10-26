The Best Haircuts For Women Over 40

Women over 40 tend to be pretty comfortable with themselves. They’re usually comfortable making decisions, confident in their likes and dislikes, but also open to trying new things.

Some women may have gone several years without changing their hairstyles, makeup techniques, or overall lifestyles. However, these women know that just because something is a habit, doesn’t mean things have to stay that way. Plus there’s something about turning 40 that makes women start to re-evaluate certain things. Possibly even their nonexistent (think perpetual mom-bun) or dated hairstyle.

While women over 40 aren’t likely to part their hair down the middle like Gen Z, (honestly, they can keep the middle part) there are plenty of hairstyles to try! Read on for some of our favorite looks for quadragenarian women.

Sleek Lob

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

This long bob, or lob, is timeless and chic. Sleek and sophisticated, this lob is versatile enough to pull back out of your face but looks great styled straight. Adding bangs can help to highlight your eyes and add a bit of sass to the look.

Shaggy Textured Lob

(Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images,)

This shaggy textured lob with bangs is a perfect style to try for those with naturally wavy or curly hair. Add some highlights and lowlights and you’ll have dimension, texture, and movement. This look is perfect for women who want to try something new, but don’t want to go too short.

Pixie Cut

(Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

If you’ve never cut your hair super short, there’s no better time than now. This pixie cut on Audrey Tautou is sophisticated and uncomplicated. It will leave you more time to do the things you love. Like spending time with loved ones, rather than spending hours styling your hair.

It’s even great for those with fine-textured hair. This low-maintenance style is cute, and it doesn’t give off ‘Karen vibes’ that some short hairstyles are notorious for.

Long, Natural Hair

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC)

Afro-textured hair can require a lot of time and tools to style, but it’s natural beauty can’t be ignored. A shoulder length cut with deep side part is the perfect balance of style and ease. Our forties are all about embracing ourselves and our natural curls and texture definitely deserve to shine.

Long Curtain Bangs

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Curtain bangs are a trend that’s likely going nowhere soon. We love this look, for those who want to keep their length, but want to try a new style. Curtain bangs are forgiving, flattering for most face shapes, and are easily grown-out. Plus, they look great on wavy, straight, or curly hair. It’s a win-win-win!