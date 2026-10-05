‘The Batman: Part II’ Suddenly Pauses Production Mid-Shoot

Production on the upcoming The Batman Part II has been paused while director Matt Reeves handles some personal matters.

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Deadline exclusively reported the halt in production.

DC Studios released a statement addressing the situation on October 5. “Production on The Batman Part II has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter,” it said. “Matt has the full support of DC Studios and we look forward to continuing the journey soon.”

Filming has been taking place in London prior to the pause. Currently, the film is set to release on February 18, 2028. No word yet on whether or not the pause in production will affect its release date.

The returning cast includes Robert Pattinson as Batman, Andy Serkis as Albert, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. New cast members include Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Jayme Lawson, Charles Dance, Gil Perez-Abraham and Sebastian Koch.

Reeves’ personal issues have been causing delays on The Batman Part II since before production began. In 2025 while on the Emmys red carpet for The Penguin series, he talked about script delays.

“It’s been a journey that is taking longer than I would’ve wanted for a lot of reasons, a lot of personal reasons, but most important reason is getting it to a place where I just felt like it was the best script we could possibly write,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Batman was released on March 4, 2022. If the release for the sequel doesn’t change, it will be nearly six years between films.