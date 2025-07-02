The Affleck Baby Is Here: Congrats to Jennifer on Welcoming Her New Bundle of Joy

Days after revealing she went into labor while at a nail salon, Jennifer Affleck welcomed her and Zac’s third child.

The reality TV star shared photos of the adorable newborn girl, Penelope. “Baby Penelope is here [and] she is perfect,” Affleck wrote in the post’s caption.”

Jennifer then opened up about the labor and how she decided to go unmedicated. “Going unmedicated was truly the most painful but empowering experience of my life,” she declared. “I could not have done it without Zac and my supportive doula! I’m so grateful and so happy that Penny is earth side now.”

Affleck took to TikTok on June 27 to share the moment she started going into labor while getting her nails done.

“POV: you start having contractions at your nail appointment,” she wrote on the video. In the clip, a friend of the reality TV star asked how she was doing, to which she replied, “I’m feeling great!”

Affleck went on to start timing her contractions and doing squats. She also showed off her newly manicured pink flower nails.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star decided to call her husband, Zac, to inform him of the labor. She continued doing squats while having a heartbeat check done with a portable Doppler ultrasound device.

The couple already shares a daughter, Nora, 3, and a son, Lucas, 1. Penelope’s debut came right after Jennifer announced she would be on the next season of Dancing With the Stars.

Jennifer Affleck Has Been Emotional About the Latest Pregnancy On and Off the Small Screen

Jennifer Affleck revealed earlier this year that the pregnancy was a surprise and the whole family was “excited.” However, she was more upfront about her feelings during the second season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Throughout the season, Jennifer admitted she was stressed out of her mind throughout the pregnancy. She also pointed out that she and Zac weren’t “on the best of terms” following a brief separation.

Jennifer later shared with PEOPLE in May 2025 that she and Zac worked on their relationship while waiting for their third child. She then pointed out that they were “finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Layla Taylor, Miranda McWhorter, Jessi Ngatikaura, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Taylor Frankie Paul, Jennifer Affleck, Whitney Leavitt, Demi Engemann at “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” season 2 Los Angeles premiere held at Paramount Theatre on May 9, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

In early June 2025, Jennifer said that she and Zac were trying to focus the majority of their energy on the relationship.

“Something that Zac and I have done and something that we’ve worked on in therapy is really making our relationship a focus,” she explained. “That’s something that I now take pride in, but it’s a full-time job.”

However, shortly before sharing photos of her newborn, Jennifer revealed that the pregnancy was one she would never forget.

“This journey taught me that it’s okay to not be okay,” she stated. “And, more importantly, that it’s okay to ask for help. As mothers, we pour so much into others that we forget to care for ourselves, but you can’t pour from an empty cup. I learned to lean on therapy, Zac’s support, the love of those closest to me, and my relationship with God. I am eternally grateful for those who were there for me. You’re my angels and the answers to my prayers.”

Zac wrote in the comment section, “I love you. And will always fight for you. Now time for a very happy, exciting chapter to begin.”