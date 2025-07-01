Jennifer Affleck Makes ‘Big Announcement’ After Going Into Labor

Days after going into labor with her third child, Jennifer Affleck makes a “big announcement,” and it’s not about the birth.

Hours before making the big announcement, Jennifer Affleck reflected on her latest pregnancy.

“I have some exciting things to share tomorrow,” she wrote.”But before I do, I want to take a moment to reflect on my pregnancy. One of, if not, the most impactful times of my life.”

As she shared photos of the past few months, the Secret Life of Mormon Housewives castmate stated the pregnancy was one she would never forget. “One filled with surprise, hope, fear, and just about every other emotion possible,” she pointed out. “It began with the pain of saying goodbye to my grandma, someone I loved so deeply. Her death marked loss, but also a much deeper realization of needed change. Change for myself, my marriage, and life in general.”

She further noted that the coming months were filled with ups and downs. The reality TV star noted that she and her husband, Zac, underwent numerous therapy sessions. She also had long nights in prayer, journaling, and tough conversations with herself, Zac, and those around her.

“This journey taught me that it’s okay to not be okay,” Affleck pointed out. “And, more importantly, that it’s okay to ask for help. As mothers, we pour so much into others that we forget to care for ourselves, but you can’t pour from an empty cup.”

She went on to add that she was grateful for Zac’s support, as well as that of those around her.

Jennifer Affleck Announces She Will Be On ‘Dancing With the Stars’

The Secret Life of Mormon Housewives announced that she will be on the next season of Dancing with the Stars.

“This mama of three-to-be is officially also a [Dancing With the Stars] celeb-to-be!” the TV show revealed on Instagram. “See you in the ballroom, Jennifer Affleck! Watch the new season coming Tuesday this fall on ABC and Disney+! Next day on Hulu.”

Both she and her castmate, Whitney Leavitt, will join the cast of Season 34, which is set to premiere later this fall.

Along with Affleck and Leavitt, others who have been selected as contestants for season 34 are social media influencer Alix Earle and Robert Irwin.