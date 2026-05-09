rihanna-reveals-new-tattoo-designed-by-her-kids

Rihanna’s latest tattoo is a sweet tribute designed by her children, proving that even superstars aren’t immune to becoming a human refrigerator for their kids’ art.

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Celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang (aka Keith McCurdy) debuted the billionaire pop queen’s new ink on Instagram on May 8.

“Family tats @badgalriri. Designed by her babies ♥️,” he wrote alongside a series of videos showing Rihanna having her leg permanently inscribed with scribbles from her kids.

In the first post of McCurdy’s carousel, a selfie-style video shows the “Umbrella” singer in a black hoodie and sunglasses, lying on a table while the tattoo artist works on her leg. Another video reveals the finished tattoo alongside the original drawing, created on a piece of paper decorated with Paw Patrol stickers.

Rihanna, who shares sons RZA and Riot and daughter Rocki with A$AP Rocky, admired the final result, standing on her tiptoes for a better view in the mirror.

The tattoo is a faithful, if slightly more permanent, recreation of her children’s scribbles.

Fans React to Rihanna’s New Tattoo Designed by Her Kids

As you might expect from a tattoo inspired by children’s scribbles, the internet had some thoughts, and the comments section of McCurdy’s post did not disappoint.

Of course, some onlookers loved the sentimental value of the new ink.

“Imagine looking back at it when they will be older 🥹 the cutest mom ❤️,” one comment read. “No matter the tax bracket, all of our kids love the same cartoons and do the same things 😂 🫶🏽,” another onlooker added. Yet another fan chimed in with, “the most beautiful meaning!!! 🩷”

However, other tattoo enthusiasts had harsher takes.

“Love Riri but this is the dumbest s— ever 😂,” one top comment bluntly declared. “But babe, their drawings are only gonna get better 😂,” a second fan observed. “Scribbles behind your leg looking like varicose veins …alright,” a third critic added.

“Millions of people have copied her tattoos. Let’s see if they copy this one by her kids 😈,” yet another onlooker joked.

Rihanna’s new ink made its debut just days after her appearance at the Met Gala. She rocked a metallic Maison Margiela gown at the swanky event. She accessorized with jewels on her face and hair. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky stood by her side in a pink Chanel smoking jacket.