‘How I Met Your Mother’ Actor Found Guilty of Attempted Murder, Faces Life in Prison

An actor who appeared in high-profile shows like How I Met Your Mother and films like The Road was found guilty of attempted murder.

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Nick Pasqual, who appeared in a 2011 episode of How I Met Your Mother, faces life in prison for attacking his ex-girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn. Pasqual reportedly broke into Shehorn’s Sunland, California home in May 2024 and stabbed her more than 20 times.

During his jury trial last week at the San Fernando Courthouse, Shehorn testified against her ex-boyfriend with visible scars across her body, ABC7 reported. Shehorn recounted Pasqual’s terrifying behavior, which included a violent fight that led to their breakup and the 37-year-old filing a restraining order against the actor.

“I locked the door, and he just started punching holes in that door and broke that open, and I just ran into the bathroom because I thought there’s another lock on that door,” Shehorn recounted in court, per ABC7.

‘How I Met Your Mother’ actor Nick Pasqual in 2011. (Photo by Maury Phillips/WireImage)

According to court records viewed by The New York Post, Pasqual was found guilty of one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary with a person present, and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, or child’s parent. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for the 36-year-old actor on June 2.

Actor’s Stabbing Victim Spent Nearly a Week in Intensive Care and Underwent Multiple Surgeries

Shehorn was found by her surrogate mother at around 4:30 a.m. and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. She underwent multiple surgeries for numerous slashes to her neck and cuts on her arms and abdomen. Shehorn spent nearly a week in the intensive care unit.

Pasqual fled California after the attack and was arrested at the Texas-Mexico border on May 30, 2024, seven days after the stabbing. The actor, who had credits dating back to 2007 according to his IMDb profile, had allegedly attacked his then-girlfriend at least four times before the violent incident.

In her restraining order, Shehorn accused Pasqual of raping and choking her, using a belt as a weapon, breaking down doors, and giving her a concussion.

A year before the attack, Shehorn won “Best SFX Makeup” at the Hollywood Blood Horror Festival for her work on Incorrigible. Her film credits also include Rebel Moon: Part One (in which Pasqual appeared) and Babylon.

After recovering from her injuries, Shehorn returned to the makeup industry and has since earned nine credits.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.