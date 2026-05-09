Beloved Broadcaster Dies at 65: RIP to Joni Lamb

Joni Lamb, the veteran broadcaster who co-founded the evangelical Christian television network Daystar and later became its president, has died.

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Daystar Television Network announced the 65-year-old’s death in a press release on May 7. A cause of death was not released. However, the network’s release noted that Lamb had been coping with a back injury and other health issues.

“Prior to her recent back injury, Lamb had been dealing with serious health matters that she chose to face head-on and in private,” the network wrote. “The back injury compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone had anticipated. Despite the dedicated efforts of her medical team and the prayers of so many around the world, her condition worsened in the last few days.”

With heavy hearts, we share the news that Joni Lamb graduated to Heaven this morning.



We know that she is in the presence of Jesus, reunited with Marcus, and receiving her reward for a beautiful life lived in surrender to the Lord.



Full statement here: pic.twitter.com/UOzak7Oq25 — Daystar Television (@Daystar) May 7, 2026

The network stated its ministry will continue, as Lamb had already established a leadership team.

Joni and Marcus Lamb Started Their Broadcasting Empire with a Single Dallas Station

She and her late husband, Marcus Lamb, started broadcasting in the Dallas area with a single station in 1993. Five years later, Joni Lamb began hosting her signature daily women’s show.

Based in Bedford, Texas, Daystar Television Network broadcasts in over 200 countries and has featured shows by well-known evangelists such as Joel Osteen and T.D. Jakes. The network claims to reach 2.3 billion homes worldwide.

Daystar’s ministry is rooted in Pentecostalism, a Christian tradition known for spirit-filled worship and a belief in modern-day miracles and battles with evil. In addition to serving as the network’s president, Lamb hosted the on-air show Joni Table Talk, where she discussed daily issues.

Joni and Marcus were married for nearly four decades and had three children together. Following Marcus’s death in 2021, Joni took over his role as president of the network.

In 2023, she married Doug Weiss, with whom she co-hosts the network’s flagship broadcast, Ministry Now.

Lamb is survived by her husband, Doug; her children, Jonathan, Rachel, and Rebecca; and several grandchildren.