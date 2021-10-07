Beautiful Haircuts That Effortlessly Help You Appear More Youthful

As we age, finding the best, most-flattering haircut seems to become more and more of a challenge.

We all want to have a youthful appearance, and a style that flatters our face shape. But as you age into your 40s, 50s, and beyond, that doesn’t mean getting the same cut and style you had when you were 20 is going to do the trick.

“When we age, we want to have a more glowing effect with our skin and our hair,” said Natascha Hemple, salon field trainer for The Salon by InStyle Inside JCPenney. “When I have clients that want to change their look to appear more youthful, I ask them what they dislike about their look now. Then, I focus on their face shape and the areas that seem to make them look older.”

The key to looking younger is choosing a timeless style that accentuates things like high cheekbones, bold brows, and full lips. According to the pros, these five hairstyles will take years off your face.

Medium-Length Cut With Long, Soft Layers

(mimagephotography / Shutterstock)

Hemple says that a medium-length cut with long layers always gives off a youthful look. She adds that an off-center or side part that “falls naturally in place” can make your eyes seem wider, which can give you a “more youthful appearance.”

Instead of wearing this cut straight or with tight curls, loose waves will add texture and volume without weighing your hair down.

Tousled Bob

(AJR_photo / Shutterstock)

Bob-length hair that grazes the chin and incorporates layers is also an extremely youthful look, says Brian Zinno, education director at the Antonio Prieto Salon in New York City.

“It’s youthful because while it’s a bob length, the layers around the face keep it soft and flowing without the usual angular lines of a bob, and the layers in the crown or around the perimeter give lift and movement,” Zinno explained to InStyle.

Stacked Bob

(Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock)

An asymmetric stacked bob that is shorter in the back and longer in the front will complement almost any face shape, Hemple says. An added bonus of the stacked bob is that you can wear it straight, curly, or tousled.

Pixie Cut

(Rido / Shutterstock)

Pixie cuts are fabulous for looking younger. You can opt for a longer pixie cut with volume that’s soft and tousled, like Halle Berry. Or, a curly pixie cut with natural texture, like Gabrielle Union.

A “lived-in pixie” cut similar to what Kris Jenner has adds s little bit of length around the face. It’s is a flattering, youthful style for short hair.

Not only is this style no fuss and low maintenance, it works on many face shapes. And, this short hairdo means no daily stress when it comes to styling.

A Long, Layered Cut With Waves

(Roman Samborskyi / Shutterstock)

According to Hemple, a long, layered cut with waves will “open all facial features to compliment a bright open look that makes you look rested.”

Those waves will also add dimension to your face, highlight the cheekbones, and add texture to limp or flat hair.

But don’t go too long with the hair. According to Zinno, a long cut should go no further than the breast bone area.