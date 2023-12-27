‘That ’70s Show’ Star Danny Masterson’s First Mug Shot Released

Following his recent transfer to North Kern State Prison in Delano, Calif., the first mug shot of That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson has been released.

According to TMZ, Masterson is now serving his long jail sentence at the North Kern State Prison, which is about 143 miles north of Los Angeles. This is the same prison that houses rapper Tory Lanez.

Former ‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson's first mug shot is released as he's transferred to state prison to serve his 30 years to life sentence for raping two women in 2003. pic.twitter.com/JUgEba5OBc — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 27, 2023

Danny Masterson is now serving 30 years in prison after being convicted of two counts of forcible rape. He was charged in 2020 after the victims alleged the incidents occurred between 2001 and 2003. Following a mistrial last year, there was a retrial in April and May 2023, where Masterson was convicted. Although he was charged with three counts of forcible rape, the jury hung 8-4 in favor of the third charge.

Before being at the California state prison, Masterson was at the L.A. County Men’s Central Jail. The media outlet revealed that the actor was kept out of the general population while waiting for his sentencing, which was officially done in September.

After being convicted, Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. In the proceedings, the That ‘70s Show star agreed that she should have full custody of their 9-year-old daughter. She also requested spousal support. The couple has been married since 2011.

Danny Masterson’s Ex Enjoys ‘Most Needed Vacation Ever’ Following His Legal Woes

Shortly after Danny Masterson headed to the state prison, his now ex-wife, Bijou Phillips, took to Instagram to share pictures of her recent travels. “Having the most needed vacation,” she wrote in the caption. The photos included her relaxing on the beach and having fun with family.

According to Us Weekly, Phillips wrote an emotional letter to Judge Charlaine Olmedo detailing her support for Danny Masterson after he was found guilty. “I am writing to you to ask that you consider this information when sentencing my husband, Danny Masterson,” she wrote.

Phillips also stated that Masterson is a key person when it comes to raising their daughter. “I depended on Danny to take care of me and our daughter. I always felt that she would be okay because Danny is an amazing father. He was devoted to our daughter, would read her books, take her on walks, and to ballet lessons. I never once heard him complain. The two were inseparable.”

She went on to add that their daughter will be greatly impacted by his absence. “More than anything, she loves her father. When he calls us each day, she ends with ‘I love you too much Daddy.’”