‘That 70s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Surrenders Missing Firearms, Moved To State Prison

The former sitcom star was sentenced to 30 years to life for the rape of two women earlier this year. The alleged attacks took place between 2001 and 2003.

Danny Masterson’s legal team informed the court that all 23 of actor’s personal firearms have been located and properly surrendered, as revealed in court on Thursday.

The presiding judge in Masterson’s trial had previously ordered nine of these firearms, which were not officially surrendered and couldn’t initially be traced, to be produced by December 7. Judge Charlaine Olmedo initially mandated the surrender of all firearms during Masterson’s arraignment in 2020.

During a brief hearing on Thursday, Judge Olmedo confirmed that, according to a probation report, the directive had been fulfilled. Consequently, Masterson is set to be transferred from the Los Angeles County jail to a state prison facility.

Masterson was convicted in May for the rape of two women and received a sentence of 30 years to life. In mid-November, Masterson’s attorney informed the court that one of the missing guns had been disposed of, but the whereabouts of the remaining firearms were initially unknown, reported former Law and Crime and Orange County Register journalist Meghann Cuniff.

Prosecutors stated on Thursday that the eight missing firearms had been located in Oregon, and efforts were underway through the probation office to retrieve them using appropriate search warrants. A comprehensive report on this matter is pending.

In Masterson’s Shadow

Former That 70s Show cast members turned husband and wife, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were heavily criticized for their support of Masterson despite his conviction as a rapist.

Happy Thanksgiving. In addition to life, love, health, & friendship. This year let’s acknowledge being present. Being present isn’t responding and reacting to every inbound stimulus. It’s experiencing, then having the wherewithal to not react. Digest, feel, learn, take… — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) November 23, 2023

In September 2023, word spread that Ashton Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, wrote character letters for their former That 70’s Show costar during his rape trial. Since the news broke, the actors went quiet until making a statement on Thanksgiving.

Kutch had this to say in his post on X:

“In addition to life, love, health & friendship. This year let’s acknowledge being present. Being present isn’t responding and reacting to every inbound stimulus. It’s experiencing, then having the wherewithal to not react. Digest, feel, learn, take inventory, & square this new experience with past experiences.”

Kutcher’s post seemingly acknowledges the backlash he and Kunis received after their Instagram apology video regarding supporting Masterson.

“Create a refined perspective to live with until something else refines it further. That’s being present. I’m Thankful for ‘No comment’, thankful for learning, thankful for listening. Thankful for sharing this life with you.”