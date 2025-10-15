Texas Whataburger 7-Person Violent Brawl Caused By Food Order Mix-Up: Police

Seven people in a Texas Whataburger engaged in a violent and bloody brawl. Allegedly, the physical fight erupted over a food order mix-up.

As reported by PEOPLE, citing the San Antonio Police Department, the incident occurred on Sunday, October 5. At around 3 a.m., the SAPD officers were dispatched to the Whataburger located on Blanco Road. They responded to an assault in progress.

Before the police were called, a food order mix-up had reportedly taken place at the restaurant.

According to mother Rebecca Noel, her son, who was present at the Whataburger alongside his friends, had received the wrong order at his table. The other party was informed of the mistake, with staff members telling them, “They have your food,” as per Noel. Shortly after, the violence erupted.

“Those individuals confronted my son and his friends, and within seconds, the situation escalated far beyond a simple misunderstanding — to a violent assault,” Noel said.

The concerned woman shared a video and photos of the incident, showing the violent seven-person brawl, whose ages range from 21 to 57 years old. Photos also show blood spilled on the Whataburger’s floor.

KSAT reported that the seven people involved were arrested. They are 21-year-old Andres Garcia Cardenas, 21-year-old Tyrone Tolliver, 21-year-old Meili Torres, 21-year-old Andrew Lopez, 23-year-old Deontae Tolliver, 53-year-old Veronica Valdez, and 57-year-old Miguel Torres.

No major injuries were reported, but all seven were charged wtih assault causing bodily injuries.

Accountability, Legal Action

Meanwhile, Rebecca Noel emphasized that this incident shouldn’t have happened. She announced that all families involved will be pressing charges against the alleged assailants.

“Any business that employs or is affiliated with these individuals should be held accountable and made aware of who they have representing them,” Noel added. “The community deserves to know who these people are before doing business with them.”

According to attorney Roger Perez, who is representing at least one of the families, one of the victims went to the hospital to have his injuries checked, KENS5 reported.

Whataburger, meanwhile, shared a statement with the outlet, addressing the incident.

“At Whataburger, the safety of our Guests and employees is our top priority,” the statement read. “We are cooperating fully with the authorities.”

The investigation remains ongoing, as per the SAPD.