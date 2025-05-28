Maryland Rabbi Scares Off Assailants By Pulling Out Gun

A 62-year-old Baltimore Rabbi, Emanuel Goldfeiz, managed to scare off two masked assailants by pulling out his firearm. The two suspects had allegedly beaten Rabbi Goldfeiz and attempted to steal his car near his condo before being scared away.

According to Fox Baltimore, the incident took place at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 24. Reportedly, the incident occurred at the Park Towers West condominiums parking lot. Rabbi Goldfeiz was taking out the garbage when he was punched in the face, as per Baltimore City Councilman Isaac Schleifer.

After being punched in the face, the suspects, reportedly juveniles, ran off. However, as Rabbi Goldfeiz began walking toward his vehicle, the suspects returned and attempted to start the Rabbi’s vehicle. They were unable to, so they allegedly returned to the Rabbi to continue their assault.

That’s when the 62-year-old Rabbi drew his legally owned handgun and pointed it at the suspects. Both of them then fled on foot and remain at large. The incident is currently being investigated as an attempted carjacking.

‘Very Disturbing’

While talking with 11 News, Councilman Schleifer wished Rabbi Emanuel Goldfeiz a “speedy recovery.”

“Unfortunately, he’s hurt,” Schleifer said. “He was punched very, very hard, and I’m wishing him a speedy recovery. I conveyed my wishes for him, and I hope he’s going to be doing well.”

Schleifer also said that events such as this are “very disturbing” and “a very big concern for us.”

“Just the brazenness of the incident, where they have no problem going and attacking, you know, an older person, somebody clearly who’s a person of faith — he was still dressed in in all of his attire coming from synagogue — and so, it’s really very upsetting.”

Several dispatchers talked with Fox Baltimore about the increasing car crimes that have taken place in the area. Schleifer himself said that carjacking is “up over 20%” in May in comparison to last year’s numbers.

“It’s very troubling to see the numbers really skyrocketing,” Schleifer added.

Councilman Schleifer also talked about the troubling trend of antisemitic attacks that have been occurring across the country.

“What we see is that people feel emboldened to be committing these kind of violent acts and attacks against Jewish people,” Schleifer said. “That needs to stop.”