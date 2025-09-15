California Man Hid From Police Visit While At His Child’s Mother’s Home. He Strangled Her When They Left

A 28-year-old California man, Nathan James Sumpter, will serve close to three years for strangling the mother of his child. Sumpter hid inside her house during a police visit and then proceeded to assault the woman in front of their child.

According to a press release issued by the Butte County District Attorney’s Office, Sumpter was sentenced to two years and eight months in state prison in connection with the July 2025 attack.

He previously pleaded no contest to felony charges of assault likely to cause great bodily injury, felony dissuading a witness, and a misdemeanor charge for violating a previous restraining order.

The incident occurred on July 8, 2025. Despite having an active restraining order filed against him, Nathan James Sumpter went to his child’s mother’s house. Law enforcement arrived shortly after at the home, but Sumpter managed to hide from them.

As per the release, Sumpter had threatened the victim and her family. He forced them to conceal his presence in the house. Not knowing that the 28-year-old was inside the house, law enforcement agents left the home without detaining him.

Brutal Assault

Once the police were gone, Sumpter punched the victim in the face and went on to strangle her. The next morning, the man continued his brutal assault by strangling “to the point of unconsciousness.”

Then, the man stepped on her face. Shockingly, her 2-year-old witnessed how her mother was assaulted by her father. Eventually, Sumpter called the victim’s aunt after he panicked over her becoming unresponsive.

Authorities arrived shortly after at the house, and the victim was transported to a local hospital. There, she received treatment for a fractured eye socket she had sustained during the attack.

Sumpter fled the home but was eventually arrested.

Butte County District Attorney Michael L. Ramsey talked about domestic violence. He mentioned how it occurs out of sight behind closed doors and how it can have a traumatic impact on families and the community.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.