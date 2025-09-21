Texas Veteran Fatally Shot Upstairs Neighbor Over Loud Music

A 56-year-old Texas veteran, David Grejtak, will spend decades behind bars for the 2023 murder of 44-year-old Lydia Morales. Grejtak killed her following a dispute over loud music, with Morales losing her life while protecting her family.

As reported by the San Antonio Express-News, Grejtak was sentenced to 30 years in prison. He was found guilty of murder back in July after his second trial, in connection with Morales’s September killing. His first trial ended with a jury unable to reach a unanimous decision.

The outlet reported that the prosecution requested a sentence of no less than 45 years. However, Judge Kristina Escalona sentenced the man to 30 years, given his age and his status as a honorably discharged veteran. Grejtak must serve 15 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

“Though today’s sentencing is a painful reminder of an act of senseless violence, it proves that we will never waver in our fight for justice,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a statement obtained by Law & Crime.

“I would like to thank the jury for their diligent efforts in securing this conviction, and our team for their dedication in achieving a just decision that can bring some measure of closure to Lydia’s loved ones.”

Fatal Shooting

The incident occurred back on September 12, 2023. At the time, Lydia Morales, who lived in the same San Antonio apartment complex as David Grejtak, had a family member over. The family gathering involved drinking and loud music.

However, the event ended prematurely, as the family heard noise coming from Grejtak’s apartment, which is located directly below Morales’s. As a result, the family started to leave.

Morales’ daughter’s boyfriend, according to the San Antonio Express-News, made a gesture to Grejtak’s door peephole and sat outside his apartment with his 2-year-old son. As the man was waiting for Morales’ daughter, Grejtak exited his apartment and engaged in a verbal dispute with the man.

Eventually, the 56-year-old veteran tripped and fell. Both Morales and her daughter saw the man on the floor with a gun. Protecting her family, Morales positioned herself between Grejtak and her family.

Prosecutors stated in court that, shortly after, Grejtak shot her dead. He claimed at the time that he had acted in self-defense, saying that he believed Morales had a knife and was going to stab him.