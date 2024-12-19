pennsylvania-woman-killed-after-complaining-about-loud-music

A woman has died in a hospital a few days after a shooting in Gresham, Oregon, which was reportedly sparked by a dispute over loud music.

Gresham police officers responded to a shooting early on Dec. 10, around 3 a.m., in the 1300 block of Southwest Pleasant View Drive. Upon arrival, they discovered Susan Henson had been shot and was critically injured, per The Oregonian.

Henson was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment but later succumbed to her injuries, police reported on Monday. Authorities did not disclose the exact date of her passing.

Police arrested 26-year-old Kuian Kellum at the scene on initial charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault. Kellum has been in custody at Multnomah County’s downtown jail since Tuesday, and authorities expect to file additional charges.

A probable cause affidavit states that Henson’s boyfriend told police she had heard loud music coming from the parking lot and stepped outside to investigate. As she left her apartment, she saw Kellum and his girlfriend standing nearby.

According to the affidavit, police reported that Henson argued with Kellum over the music volume. Kellum’s girlfriend attempted to intervene. However, tensions escalated when Henson allegedly slapped takeout food out of their hands, leading to a physical altercation.

The Confrontation Over Loud Music Allegedly Went From Pepper Spray to a Firearm

According to police reports, Henson’s boyfriend intervened and used pepper spray on Kellum. In response, Kellum allegedly fired three shots at Henson and her boyfriend from close range.

Kellum informed police that he retrieved his Smith and Wesson firearm from a fanny pack and discharged three shots. He explained that he feared Henson and her boyfriend were about to “pummel him.”

A neighbor established a GoFundMe campaign to support Henson’s family with funeral expenses and other financial needs following the shooting.

The victim, Susan Henson. (Image via GoFundMe)

“She is a sweet girl who only ever had nice things to say to me and my daughters,” Mariah Torgerson, the campaign’s organizer and Henson’s neighbor, wrote on the fundraising page. “She left behind a boyfriend, a brother, and a mom among other people.”

As of this writing, the fundraising campaign has raised just over $1,200 of a $5,000 goal.

Meanwhile, Kellum faces multiple charges, including second-degree attempted murder with a firearm, first-degree assault with a firearm, unlawful weapon use, reckless endangerment, and unlawful firearm possession.