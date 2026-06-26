‘Spider-Man’ Animator Dies After Being Hit by Train: Luis De La Rosa Was 34

Luis de la Rosa, an up-and-coming animator known for his work on the Oscar-nominated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, has passed away after being struck by a train.

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According to Variety, the 34-year-old was attending the Annecy Animation Festival in France when the tragic accident occurred.

The accident happened on the evening of June 24 in downtown Annecy, according to the French newspaper Le Dauphiné Libéré. The train conductor reported the incident around 8 p.m., which occurred on railroad tracks alongside Avenue de Brogny in a fenced-off area not accessible to the public.

Per Le Dauphiné, de la Rosa was walking along the tracks near Avenue Aristide-Briand when a Léman Express train struck and dragged him several meters. The train’s driver reportedly saw the animator near the tracks and sounded the horn to warn him.

Firefighters and a medical team were dispatched to the scene, but de la Rosa had been killed instantly. He was pronounced dead at the site, the newspaper reported.

‘The Annecy International Animation Film Festival confirmed the death to Deadline. The festival added that Artistic Director Marcel Jean will offer his condolences at Saturday’s closing ceremony. According to the outlet, de la Rosa was attending Annecy’s MIFA market to present his original project, Ash Raider World.

Born in Mexico, de la Rosa was based in Vancouver after graduating with honors from the Vancouver Film School in 2015. He went on to work for several animation and game studios, including Titmouse Inc., Petty Karma, and Deluxe Animation.

De la Rosa worked on a slew of high-profile animated films and television projects, including Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, My Little Pony, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and the Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs series.