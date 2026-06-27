Doug Goldstein, who managed Guns N’ Roses through their meteoric rise and infamous rock ‘n’ roll chaos, has passed away.

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Brandon Weissler, host of the Guns N’ Roses-centric podcast Appetite for Distortion, announced Goldstein’s death but did not provide a cause or date. Weissler and Goldstein had previously collaborated on the manager’s abandoned memoir.

“Doug was much more than a former Guns N’ Roses manager,” Weissler told Ultimate Classic Rock. “He was a friendly ear, a supportive voice, and a sensitive man. You don’t survive 17 years with Axl Rose by accident. In many ways, he saved Axl’s life. Doug cared deeply about his friends, family, and all GN’R fans. He struggled in life, but never gave up. ‘Dougie’ will be sorely missed. Love to his two boys, Jake and Eli.”

Goldstein was 65.

“Many of you know that a few years ago, Doug and I were working on his autobiography together,” Weissler added on Faceback. “Once others tried to get their hands on the project, it didn’t end well. At the time, I felt betrayed. I was wrong. What I used to think was a waste of time writing a book that never happened, I now cherish the hours of conversation with Doug.”

“Doug was ALWAYS kind and supportive of me,” Weissler continued. “He made me feel good about myself, ALWAYS. I took a rejection from a publisher too hard, and it wasn’t Doug’s fault. We did reconcile, but our friendship was never sadly the same.”

Former Guns N’ Roses co-manager Alan Niven, who worked with Goldstein before their falling-out, told Weissler it was “very sad,” according to Ultimate Classic Rock. “65 is not old. I will be lighting a candle for him tonight.”

Goldstein Began Working with Guns N’ Roses in 1987

Goldstein began working with Guns N’ Roses around the time the band was promoting its 1987 debut album, Appetite for Destruction. He started as a tour manager before becoming co-manager with Niven.

According to Mick Wall’s 2016 Guns N’ Roses biography, Last of the Giants, Goldstein worked security for acts like Van Halen, Heart, and Black Sabbath before his work with Guns N’ Roses.

Goldstein’s job was twofold: keep Guns N’ Roses functioning on the road and, more importantly, keep them alive. He was known as the “good cop” to co-manager Alan Niven’s “bad cop,” but he wasn’t afraid to lay down the law when necessary.

In Last of the Giants, Goldstein recalled an incident where he taught Slash a lesson about breaking hotel property. “Finally, Slash breaks a [hotel] TV. So he calls me,” Goldstein said. When the hotel asked for $350, Goldstein insisted on paying double. “That’s a $700 TV,” he told the receptionist, and then told Slash, “I’m gonna have to take $700 out of your money.” The decision to take it from his “personal income” made Slash “f—ing livid!” Goldstein recalled. “But I’ll tell you what. Nobody broke s— after that.”

Meanwhile, Appetite for Destruction was a slow-burning smash. It featured classics like “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City,” and “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” and topped the Billboard 200 in August 1988, over a year after its release. It has since sold more than 18 million copies in the U.S. and is one of the top 20 best-selling LPs of all time.

Goldstein stuck with the band through the recording of Chinese Democracy in the late ’90s and early 2000s, often weathering accusations of favoring certain members. By the time the album was released in 2008, Goldstein was long gone. He had already been retired from the music business for five years.

Goldstein eventually settled in Hawaii and worked in real estate.

He is survived by his two sons, Jake and Eli.