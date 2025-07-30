Texas Mother Sentenced For Leaving Newborn Baby In Dumpster To Prevent Breakup With Boyfriend

A 19-year-old Texas mother, Everilda Cux-Ajtzalam, will spend years in prison after abandoning her newborn son in a dumpster back in 2024. Reportedly, the woman did so to prevent her then-boyfriend from breaking up with her.

As reported by Law & Crime, citing court records, Everila Cux-Ajtzalam will serve seven years in a state correctional facility. The mother pleaded guilty to one count of felony abandoning a child in imminent danger of bodily injury.

“Today, baby Gabriel is healthy, thriving and living with his foster parents,” Harris County District Attorney’s Office said as reported by the Houston Chronicle. “We are grateful to the person who happened to hear his cries from the dumpster, called police and ultimately saved Gabriel’s life.”

Newborn Baby In Dumpster

The incident occurred back on July 21, 2024. Everilda Cux-Ajtzalam gave birth to his newborn son, later named Gabriel, behind the food truck where she worked at the time.

A bond order written by a magistrate judge said that Cux-Ajtzalam then placed the baby, the placenta, and the umbilical cord inside a trash bag. Then, the bag was placed in a dumpster on Dashwood Drive in Houston, Texas.

An individual walking past the dumpster noted the newborn boy’s cries and called 911. Upon arrival, Houston Police Department officers and emergency personnel recovered the boy from the dumpster at around 1:15 p.m.

The child was treated at a local hospital and was later placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Authorities eventually connected the newborn boy to the food truck where Cux-Ajtzalam worked for and she was arrested. Later, while being interviewed by detectives, the mother said that she had “no choice.” She had placed her newborn son in the dumpster because “she didn’t want her boyfriend to break up with her.”

Additionally, as per the Washington Post, Cux-Ajtzalam stated that her child was conceived as a result of a family rape. Additionally, she expressed fear of seeking medical assistance, given that she is an undocumented immigrant.

“It was pure luck that the child was found and received care,” Harris County District Judge Veronica M. Nelson said at the time.