Mother Allegedly Left Newborn Son In Dumpster In Washoe County, Nevada: ‘No Desire To Have Any More Children’

A 28-year-old Nevada mother, Taylour Sierra Dickinson, is accused of attempted murder after allegedly abandoning her newborn son in a dumpster in Sun Valley.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 5. Deputies responded to a report of an abandoned newborn at Sun Valley Boulevard.

The 911 caller told police that he heard the sound of a baby crying coming from a dumpster. Once the individual looked inside the dumpster, they found a newborn infant. Immediately, the caller jumped inside the dumpster and retrieved the child, who is currently healthy and doing well.

An update issued on July 7 announced the arrest of Taylour Sierra Dickinson, who was charged with attempted murder and child abuse, neglect, or endangerment.

Two days later, on July 9, during Dickinson’s bail hearing, Washoe County Sheriff’s Detective Claire Hoops-Adams revealed the disturbing details that led to the alleged child abandonment.

Further Details

As reported by the Reno Gazette-Journal, Hoops-Adams alleged in court that the baby was born between 2 and 3 a.m.. Then, the newborn was placed in the dumpster at 3:33 a.m. The baby remained there for 10 hours before he was discovered.

The detective stated that, initially, Dickinson said that she had a heavy menstrual cycle. However, the woman then allegedly changed her story, saying she wasn’t aware that she was pregnant until she delivered the baby in the bathroom.

Hoops-Adams said in court that Dickinson was in shock when she found the baby in the toilet.

“She used either both hands or her left hand to pull on the umbilical cord, to pull on the placenta that was attached to the child,” Hoops-Adams said.

Dickinson used a towel to retrieve the newborn baby from the toilet, Hoops-Adams said. Then, Dickson allegedly wrapped the baby in the towel and placed him in a garbage bag. According to Hoops-Adams, Dickinson thought “that was her best option.”

“She stated that she had no desire to have any more children, stating her family financially was living paycheck to paycheck at that point and they could not support an additional child,” Hoops-Adams said in court.

The outlet reported that Dickinson is married and has two other children, a 10-year-old and a 4-year-old. Additionally, her husband has children from a previous relationship.

Past Incident

It was also revealed in court that Dickinson was involved in a similar incident back in 2023. Hoops-Adams testified that Dickinson had stated that she suffered a miscarriage and that she placed the fetus in a garbage can. She was not charged in connection with the incident.

“She described that incident almost identical to the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Hoops-Adams said.

Taylour Sierra Dickinson is being held at the Washoe County Jail. A judge set her bond as cash only at $1 million.