Texas Mom Accused Of Buying Son Weapons To Commit Mass Shooting At Middle School

Authorities have arrested and charged a mom from Texas for allegedly buying her son military gear and weapons for “mass targeted violence” at his school.

According to a report by ABC News, police arrested Ashley Pardo, 33, for purchasing the gear for her son after he revealed plans for an attack at his school. He attended Rhodes Middle School in San Antonio. An affidavit obtained by the outlet reportedly said that officials first contacted the son because of disturbing pictures he had drawn of the school. The pictures depicted a map of the establishment labelled “suicide route.” The son, who authorities have not identified, allegedly had a “fascination with past mass shooters.” Pardo reportedly bought him the equipment in exchange for babysitting his younger siblings.

ABC News explains that authorities caught the son researching the Christchurch Mosque Shooting from 2019 on a school computer last month. School officials reportedly suspended him. Later that day, he attempted to take his own life with a razor. He attended a different school while he was recovering.

The Boy’s Grandmother Notified Police When She Found Ammo And Weapons

The boy reportedly stayed with his grandmother “on various occasions.” She alerted authorities on Monday after she found her grandson “hitting a live bullet with a hammer.” When quizzed about where he got the bullet, the boy explained his mother gave it to him, and there were guns and ammo at the house.

The affidavit reportedly explains that the boy told his grandmother he was “going to be famous” before his mom picked him up for school. When the grandmother searched the boy’s bedroom, she found various loaded magazines as well as an IED. He allegedly turned up at school that day wearing a mask, camo jacket, and tactical pants.

Rhodes Middle School released a brief statement on Facebook, which reads, ‘I want to inform you of an incident that involved a student. Our police department investigated a concern with some posts the student made online. The student was detained off-campus and is being charged with terrorism. Please know we take all potential threats seriously and act immediately to protect everyone in our care.’

Per the New York Post, Pardo reportedly knew about her son’s behavior and was in contact with authorities. However, she played down his actions and was unconcerned. Authorities released Pardo on a $75,000 bond, and she is due in court in July.