Two Teen Suspects Turn Themselves In After Fatal School Stabbing

A stabbing outside Santa Ana High School, California, has left one dead and two injured. Now, two teen students from the school have turned themselves in, according to KABC.

Two Santa Ana High School Stabbing Suspects Turn Themselves In

The incident took place outside the high school’s entrance around 3:25 PM on Wednesday. Police discovered three young boys, ages 14, 15, and 16, as victims of the stabbing. First responders rushed them to the hospital, but sadly, the youngest died at the hospital. The two other students are now in stable condition.

After the stabbing, the school dismissed the rest of the students for the day. They have also most recently said crisis counselors are available today to help students during this tragedy.

The Santa Ana Police Department has now confirmed that two other students, aged 15 and 17, turned themselves in later Wednesday night. The two suspects arrived at the police department with their parents.

Although police questioned the parents, they have yet to make any arrests. Since the investigation is fresh and ongoing, we don’t yet know the reason behind the stabbing. Still, the school district told the outlet that it may have been gang-related.

“To see him gone is to see a piece of you gone,” said Aaron Chavez, a friend of the boy who died. He then described his last moments with his friend.

“It was a quick dap up, a quick good morning,” said Aaron. “I wish that would have been a hug. I didn’t know that was the last time I was going to see him.”

The School District Responds To Stabbing

In response to the horrifying situation, the Santa Ana Unified School District wrote a message to parents. “Please be assured that there is no immediate threat to the school or surrounding area,” it wrote. “The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority.”

The district also wrote a statement on Instagram following the stabbing. “The Santa Ana Unified School District is heartbroken to confirm that one of the students injured in an incident outside Santa Ana High School this afternoon has tragically passed away,” it said.

“Two additional students were also injured and remain hospitalized. Our thoughts are with the family of the student who passed, and with all those impacted by this senseless act of violence.”

The district also confirmed it would increase the presence of police around the high school today to ensure students’ safety. “We are committed to providing a safe, caring, and supportive environment for all students and staff,” it continued. “We will continue to share updates as they become available. Thank you for your continued support and compassion.”