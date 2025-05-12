New York Man Accused Of Shooting At Police While Fleeing Traffic Stop

In a violent turn of events, an unnamed suspect allegedly attempted to flee a traffic stop, speeding away until he crashed into a New York City Police Department (NYPD) vehicle. The suspect, according to police, then shot at the police car.

According to the New York Post, the incident occurred on Sunday, May 12, at around 7:30 p.m. NYPD officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Nissan SUV on Richmond Avenue in Port Richmond. Previously, the driver had allegedly committed a traffic violation.

However, as police officers approached and interacted with the suspect, who is described as being 31 years old, he attempted to flee from police. As he drove away, the suspect then encountered a second NYPD vehicle.

According to authorities, the second police car was not involved in the pursuit, as it happened to be in the area when the suspect attempted to flee. The suspect then allegedly rammed his Nissan into the police car. Immediately, he allegedly began shooting at the vehicle.

Arrested

Fortunately, the officers inside were not struck by the incoming bullets. Instead, they were injured after being grazed by shattered glass. Despite being shot, the officers did not return fire, according to the NYPD.

Shortly after, police arrested the suspect, who remains unnamed as charges remain pending. It was revealed that the suspect was on parole in connection with an unrelated assault case in Manhattan. Inside his vehicle, police retrieved two guns.

The suspect was transferred to a local hospital, having suffered minor injuries.

This incident comes only days after a suspect named Damien Madison allegedly fled from deputies in Grays Harbor, Washington. Madison, who reportedly was a passenger inside the vehicle, then proceeded to allegedly throw things at pursuing deputies and even shoot an AR-15 rifle at them, as per My Northwest.

The vehicle’s female driver was arrested. However, Madison, who has several felony warrants, remains at large. According to authorities, it is possible that Madison, who allegedly has a history of stealing vehicles, had stolen one and escaped the area.

No deputies were injured during the shooting.