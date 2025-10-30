Texas Man Leaves Heartbreaking Voicemail To Wife After Being Crushed By Cemetery Vault

A Texas man was just working to try to provide for his family. But he was crushed to death after a cemetery vault fell onto him. In what can only be described as a horrific freak accident, the concrete block left him with fatal injuries.

The tragic incident happened at a Dallas funeral home. Despite his horrific predicament, the Texas man managed to call his wife. While trapped by the cemetery vault, he left her one final voicemail. In the voicemail, he expressed how much he loved her. It would be the last time his wife ever heard from him.

24-year-old Angel Rojas became pinned while working at the cemetery. He quickly called first responders for help. Angel then tried to call his wife as well.

“He told me he wanted to go home,” widow Natalie Rojas’ recalled to WLBT. “He told me he loved me and he wanted to go home.”

Crushed By Cemetery Vault

Rojas had been an employee for the Restland Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematory. On October 20, he was moving a heavy concrete cemetery vault. As part of his job, he transported the burial vaults to grave sites. But on this particular day, one of the vaults fell on him. He was trapped from the waist down.

Despite his dire predicament, Rojas kept a cool head. He first called for help then called his wife. But he only got the voicemail instead. So he left her a final message.

When authorities arrived, that wasn’t the end of Angel’s predicament. It took them close to an hour to free him from the concrete vault. They had to use hydraulic spreaders and air bags to lift the very heavy concrete off him.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, he later died from his injuries. It’s a tragic end to a father who was just trying to provide for his family. Now, the family is considering suing the funeral home for negligence.

“There’s no way on earth this man should have been operating that machinery alone,” the family’s attorney Matthew Graham told the outlet. “He shouldn’t had been working alone. He shouldn’t had been moving things of that weight alone.”