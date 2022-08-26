Anne Heche Has Been Laid To Rest At Hollywood Forever Cemetery, A True Cemetery To The Stars

Anne Heche now rests at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The I Know What You Did Last Summer star was buried alongside some of the greatest stars Hollywood has ever known, and it’s brought comfort to her mourning family.

Anne Heche’s Burial Site

On August 5, Heche was involved in two car crashes after visiting Glass Hair Design in Los Angeles. The second crash engulfed her car in flames and left her brain dead. A few days later, her family took her off life support, and she passed away. The media has grown obsessed over whether or not she was on drugs at the time, but the fact remains that a family is mourning.

Two weeks after her death, Heche has reached her final resting place. She’s been cremated with her ashes placed in a mausoleum at the storied Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Heche’s son says the members of her family “are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers.”

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Founded in 1899, Hollywood Forever Cemetery grew as the film industry did. It’s turned into one of the most visited cemeteries in Los Angeles for sightseers and lovers of history. You can’t walk two steps there without spotting the grave of an icon. Heche’s spot is very close to Burt Reynolds and Mickey Rooney.

One of the most prominent monuments belongs to Johnny Ramone. A statue of the guitarist is adorned with quotes from his friends and trinkets from fans. Not far away, Dee Dee Ramone is memorialized with a bronze plaque of his own.

Hollywood Forever isn’t restricted to actors either. Notorious gangster Bugsy Siegel is buried there, as is producer Tony Scott. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was buried here last year after the tragic shooting on the set of Rust. Superman creator Jerry Siegel and Pulitzer Prize-winning food critic Jonathan Gold are here as well.

Most Recent Company

Heche isn’t the first star buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery this year. Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino and grunge legend Mark Lanegan were both buried in Hollywood Forever in 2022. It’s also turned into a popular spot for premieres and tours. It’s a living place.

For now, Heche’s ashes will stay in the mausoleum as her family waits for a headstone to be etched. A small private memorial will soon be held, and she’ll be amongst her peers forevermore.

