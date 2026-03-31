Donald Trump Jr. Is ‘Not Concerned’ for His Children After Ex’s Boyfriend Tiger Wood Was Arrested For DUI

Despite the situation, Donald Trump Jr. is “not concerned” for his children after his ex-wife’s boyfriend, Tiger Woods, was arrested for a DUI.

Videos by Suggest

Sources close to President Trump’s eldest son told TMZ that he’s not concerned about the accident, mainly because his children and ex-wife, Vanessa, weren’t in the vehicle that the golf legend was driving.

The insiders further noted that Don Jr. is “thankful and grateful” that everyone involved made it out ok. He and Vanessa married in 2005 and have five children together. The exes separated in 2015 and officially divorced in 2018.

Vanessa and Tiger have been dating for more than a year, while Don Jr. is engaged to Florida socialite Bettina Anderson. He was previously engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle.

As previously reported, Woods was arrested on Friday after law enforcement said he was speeding on a two-lane road and clipped a truck, causing the vehicle to roll over.

He was charged with a DUI but was released from jail hours after his arrest.

Woods Has Spoken Out About His DUI Arrest

In a statement, Woods spoke out about the DUI arrest.

“I understand the severity of what I did, and I take full responsibility for my actions,” he explained. “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved.”

The golf icon further stated that what happened was an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medication.”

“I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly,” he shared. “I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends, and the fans.

Woods then said that he expected more from himself and would do everything in his power to ensure such an incident would not happen again.

“I fully cooperated with law enforcement,” he added. “And I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism.”

Days before the DUI arrest, Woods stated he wanted to play professional golf again.

“Presently, I’m not looking ahead,” he explained in a . “I can’t twist for another two and a half to three months. Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me.”

He then shared, “I am concentrating on short-term goals.”