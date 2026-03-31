mitchell-tenpenny-and-meghan-patrick-expecting-baby-together

Country music power couple Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick have announced they’re expecting their first child, and they’ve also revealed the baby’s sex.

Videos by Suggest

The couple dropped the big news on social media on March 31, sharing an emotional video that starts with them having breakfast at home. While saying grace, Patrick thanks God for their life together before casually slipping in the baby news.

“Most of all, thank you for my amazing husband, who I know is also going to be an amazing dad,” the 39-year-old Patrick says in the sweet video.

In the seemingly totally candid and not at all staged moment, Tenpenny hears her final words and instantly turns to her with wide eyes. “Wait, what? Are you kidding me?” the “Drunk Me” singer asks, just as anyone would when their spouse announces life-altering news while a camera is conveniently rolling during breakfast. A smile slowly creeps onto his face before he breaks into tears, and the two embrace.

The video continues with clips of the couple telling their loved ones they’ll soon be a family of three, sharing tearful moments at the doctor’s office, and finally, the gender reveal. To find out the baby’s sex, they each dug into a cake with a cup, pulling out a center filled with pink frosting to reveal they’re having a daughter.

“And it’s a girl! Oh my God!” Patrick gushes in the footage. “We did it,” Tenpenny, 36. manages to add.

The lengthy video finally concludes with text on the screen revealing their baby girl is due in the fall of 2026.

We’ve been blessed with the greatest gift of all this year! God is so good and always right on time… we can’t wait to be Mom and Dad,” Patrick and Tenpenny wrote alongside the footage.

Country Music Fans Congratulate Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick on Their Upcoming Baby

Of course, fans of the country music duo, who married in October 2022, rushed to the comments section to congratulate them on the upcoming baby.

“Crying then laughing at the very end lololol big week y’all!!! So many congrats!!!” one top comment read. “Ya’ll are going to be the best parents no doubt,’ a second fan added. “So perfect 😭😭 what a lucky baby girl!! 💗” a third fan chimed in.

“Girl gang 💕 we can’t wait!!!!!!!” yet another fan exclaimed.

Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick at the 58th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2024. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

In the meantime, the future parents will be busy collecting miles instead of nursery furniture. Patrick is currently on her first U.S. headlining tour, the “Golden Child Tour,” with dates scheduled through July. Tenpenny is nearing the end of his “Speed of Light Tour,” which includes stops in Nevada, California, and Colorado before wrapping up in Wabash, Indiana, on August 27.