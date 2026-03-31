Another ’70s Rock Legend Has Died: Christopher North Was 75

Christopher North, a founding member of the ’70s rock band Ambrosia, has passed away.

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The band confirmed the 75-year-old’s death in a Facebook post on March 30.

“Fans of Ambrosia, we honor the legendary life and career of our dearest family member Christopher North, the ‘Hammond B3 King’ whose sonic architecture defined a generation of progressive and soft rock,” the band began in their tribute.

“A founding member since 1970, he was a keyboard wizard who brought an unmatched intensity and emotional depth to every performance,” the group continued.“We will always remember ‘Northwind’ for his fiery, ‘intense’ stage presence — a legacy that began when he was first discovered playing in a dimly lit room, his organ topped with a bottle of wine.”

Ambrosia also pointed out that North “faced health challenges in recent years,” adding he fought a “brave and successful” battle with throat cancer.

“His spirit remained tied to the music and the fans he loved,” they added.

“Christopher North’s work did more than just fill airwaves. It created ‘aural landscapes’ that balanced virtuosity with soulful, radio-friendly hooks,” Ambrosia continued. “We celebrate a true craftsman of the classic rock era whose lush piano lines and soaring organ swells will remain timeless.”

Concluding the post, the band wrote that North was “truly one of a kind, and loved dearly by his fans and bandmates.” They added, “RIP, Brother Chris, forever and ever in our hearts.”

Christopher North Was Struck by a Car Back in October

North’s cause of death has not been released. However, last October, Ambrosia co-founder David Pack, 73, revealed on Facebook that North had been struck by an “out of control speeding car while walking into a restaurant.”

At the time, Pack said North was “fighting for his life” and asked fans to pray for his bandmate.

Christopher North of Ambrosia performs on stage in Bakersfield, California, in 2015. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

North formed Ambrosia in Los Angeles in 1970 with Pack, bassist Joe Puerta, and drummer Burleigh Drummond.

The band had several radio hits in the 1970s. Their 1975 self-titled debut album included the Top 20 hit “Holdin’ On to Yesterday.” However, Ambrosia’s third album, 1978’s Life Beyond L.A., was their most successful. It features the single “How Much I Feel,” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Meanwhile, North remained active with the band in the following decades. He continued to tour with longtime bandmates Puerta and Drummond until his death in 2024.