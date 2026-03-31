governor-desantis-signs-bill-to-rename-florida-airport-after-president-trump

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport after President Donald Trump.

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Florida’s House Bill 919, filed in December 2025 and announced in January, calls for renaming Palm Beach International Airport to the Donald J. Trump International Airport. The bill passed in the Florida Senate 25-11.

Local media outlet WPTV reported that the Trump Organization filed trademark applications related to the name change weeks before Governor DeSantis signed the bill.

Although it is scheduled to go into effect on July 1, reports indicate that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)still has to approve the airport’s name change.

In a statement to ABC News, the FAA addressed the situation. “Changing an airport name is a local issue, and the FAA does not approve airport name changes. However, the FAA must complete some administrative tasks to include updating navigational charts and databases.”

Politico also reported that the Florida Senate initially recommended $2.75 million for updates related to the airport’s name change.

Although the world leader hasn’t publicly spoken out about the bill, his son Eric celebrated the news. “Proud to have played a small role in making this happen,” Eric wrote about the renaming on a post on X.

He further thanked DeSantis, the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Meg Weinberge, and Attorney General James Uthmeier.

Florida’s Republican Party further stated that the renaming is a “landmark tribute.”

Meanwhile, the Florida House Minority Leader, Fentrice Driskell, criticized the state’s Republican Party. He stated the party was “out of touch when it comes to real issues impacting Floridans.”

President Trump Said He Was ‘Tremendously Honored’ By Petition to rename the main road connecting the Airport to Mar-a-Lago After Him

The news about the renaming of Palm Beach International Airport comes just after a petition to rename the road connecting the airport to Mar-a-Lago surfaced.

The petition seeks signatures to rename the road President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.

The world leader previously stated that he was “tremendously honored” by the petition.

“That’s a very important stretch,” he stated while attending a southern boulevard naming ceremony at Mar-a-Lago in January. ” A lot of people, a lot of important people — and I don’t care if they’re important or not, but important and not important people travel on that road. But I love the people of Florida.”

He further declared, “I love the entire Palm Beach area. I’ve been here for a long time.”

Along with the road and airport, Trump has his name on the John F. Kennedy Performing Arts Center. The US Treasury Department also recently announced that Trump’s signature will go on paper currency.