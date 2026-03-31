massive-pop-star-announces-las-vegas-residency

A major K-Pop star has announced her first Las Vegas residency, a first for the genre.

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Indeed, Blackpink’s Lisa has just announced her first residency in Sin City, aptly named “Viva La Lisa,” reports Variety. She’ll be hitting the stage at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for two weekends this November: the 13th-14th and the 27th-28th…

The presale kicks off on April 22 at 10 a.m. PT. Fans can register for a spot online starting April 1 at 10 a.m. PT through April 19 at 10 p.m. PT. K-Pop fans won’t need a code for the Ticketmaster artist presale—access is tied directly to your account. The general sale begins Thursday, April 23, at 10 a.m. PT via ticketmaster.com.

The residency follows the release of Lisa’s debut solo album, Alter Ego, a Blackpink tour last year, and her new EP, “Deadline,” which dropped last month.

Blackpink’s Lalisa ‘Lisa’ Manobal shows off her sheer look at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manoban, also starred in the hit HBO series White Lotus. A documentary announced last year, directed by filmmaker Sue Kim (The Last of the Sea Women), follows the singer-actor for a year as she and the other members of Blackpink focus on their solo projects.

The 29-year-old pop star will perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 13; Saturday, November 14; Friday, November 27; and Saturday, November 28.

Lisa joins a long line of iconic performers who have headlined residencies at the Colosseum. Since the venue opened in 2003, stars such as Celine Dion, Elton John, Cher, Shania Twain, Reba McEntire, Mariah Carey, Usher, Adele, and most recently, Kelly Clarkson, have performed there.

The singer and rapper has been a member of the South Korean girl group since its 2016 debut. The other three members, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé, also have successful solo projects.