President Trump Says the US Military Is Building ‘Massive Complex’ Under the New White House Ballroom

As the construction of the White House ballroom continues, President Trump revealed that the US military is now building a “massive complex” under the new addition.

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The world leader mentioned the underground addition to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday while sharing a new architectural drawing of the White House ballroom.

“The military is building a big complex under the ballroom,” he confirmed. “Which has come out recently because of a stupid lawsuit that was filed.”

Trump then stated, “But the military is building a massive complex under the ballroom, and that’s under construction. And we’re doing very well. So we’re ahead of schedule.”

The president further shared that the ballroom has “essentially become a shed” for what is being built by the military.

Speaking about the addition’s progress, Trump said, “It’s become really beautiful. It matches and fits the White House; it’s also capable of handling the inauguration.”

He pointed out that the ballroom will be secure with “bulletproof” glass. Its exterior will also be “drone-proof.”

“I thought I’d do this now because it’s easier,” Trump shared. “I’m so busy that I don’t have time to do this. I’m fighting wars and other things, but this is very important because this is going to be with us for a long time, and it’s going to be.”

He then declared, “I think it’ll be the greatest ballroom anywhere in the world.”

The White House announced the ballroom project last fall. Trump ordered the demolition of the East Wing to make way for the new addition. The ballroom is expected to fit 999 people and will have 90,000 square feet.

A Federal Judge Rejected Lawsuit From Preservationist Group Attempting to Stop the Ballroom Construction

Trump’s White House ballroom update comes just weeks after a federal judge rejected a lawsuit by a preservationist group seeking to halt construction until the project undergoes multiple independent reviews and receives approval from Congress.

According to NBC News, the judge stated that the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which filed the lawsuit, would have a better argument to sue.

“Unfortunately, because both sides initially focused on the President’s constitutional authority to destruct and construct the East Wing of the White House, Plaintiff didn’t bring the necessary cause of action to test the statutory authority the President claims is the basis to do this construction project without the blessing of Congress and with private funds,” the judge stated.

Trump called the ruling “Great news for America.” He then added that the project was ahead of schedule and under its now $400 million budget.