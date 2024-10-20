funeral-home-apologizes-after-corpse-falls-out-of-hearse-into-traffic

A Polish funeral home has issued an apology after a corpse it was transporting fell out of a hearse and into traffic last week.

Videos by Suggest

According to The Guardian, the incident happened on a street in Stalowa Wola, a city in southeastern Poland on Friday, Oct. 18. One driver revealed a sheet that appeared on his car window. When he pulled the sheet, he saw a body lying on the road. He admitted at that moment he feared he had hit someone.

A local media outlet published an image of the body, which fell out of the back of the funeral home hearse. The funeral home, Hades Funeral Services, issued a statement on Saturday, Oct. 19, stating it took full responsibility for the incident.

“It is with deep regret that we inform you that as a result of an unexpected technical failure of the electric tailgate lock in the hearse during the transport of the body of the deceased, an unfortunate event occurred which does not reflect the high standards of our company, our deep empathy towards the families of the deceased, and the respect we always show to the deceased.”

The company noted, “‘We admit our mistake and take full responsibility for what happened. We remain in constant contact with the family of the deceased, offering all possible support. Our most important goal is to help families through the most difficult times in their lives, and this situation is deeply moving for us and our entire team is deeply affected by it.”

“We will do everything we can to ensure that this type of incident does not happen again in the future,” the company noted.

The Funeral Home Says An Experienced Employee Was Driving the Hearse When the Body Fell Out

Hades Funeral Service did claim that an experienced employee was driving the hearse when the incident happened.

“We have taken immediate steps to ensure this does not happen again,” the company stated. “Including a full technical inspection of our vehicles and additional training for our staff.”

Hades Funeral Services apologized to “all those who were disappointed and upset by this event.”

Hades Funeral Home claims on its website that it takes responsibility for all “activities related to the burial of corpses.”

“We are aware of how many responsibilities fall on the shoulders of the family whose member has died,” the company also said. “Conclusions, death certificate, formalities, documentation, and many other inconveniences do not facilitate this extremely painful period.”









