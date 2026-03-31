car-collides-into-walt-disney-world-bus-while-attempting-to-beat-a-red-light

A Walt Disney World bus sustained minimal damage after it was hit by a vehicle that was attempting to beat a red light.

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According to Walt Disney World News Today, the incident occurred on March 20. The bus had just left Disney Springs at approximately 7 p.m. and was heading to Wilderness Lodge when the driver of the other vehicle attempted to make a left turn on Buena Vista Drive.

However, the driver did not see the Walt Disney World bus and hit the larger vehicle on the side. Although the bus ended up with a cracked windshield from the collision, its doors did not appear to have sustained any visible damage.

The car had damage to the door and window.

The bus was not at full capacity at the time of the collision, and no serious injuries were reported. A Disney medical team was dispatched to the scene, and guests were transferred to another bus within half an hour.

Walt Disney World Restricts Bus Transportation Amid Spring Break Surge at Parks

Days after the bus collision, Walt Disney World reportedly implemented a policy restricting bus transportation amid the spring break surge at the parks.

According to multiple guests, officials have pivoted to a “Resort Guests Only” model for its bus system during the peak Easter and spring break season. This means that the buses will only transport guest that are staying on-property.

A guest reported on a Walt Disney World tips and tricks Facebook page that the buses from Disney Springs are scanning MagicBands to make sure riders are resort guests.

“They also stated this new policy is not posted anywhere on their website, and they have discretion to limit transportation use whenever they see necessary,” the guest said.

Another guest stated that those with dining reservations on the property can also use the bus transportation.

If a guest does not have a MagicBand, they can present a digital room key using the My Disney Experience app.

Those who cannot prove they are guests at a Disney-owned property and operated resort or an “official” neighboring hotel, such as the Swan and Dolphin, are being turned away.