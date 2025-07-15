Texas Man Believed Wife Was Sleeping With Relative, Allegedly Made Terroristic Threats In Lubbock County

A 36-year-old Texas man, Corey Dellinger, is accused of stalking and making terroristic threats after he allegedly accused a family member of sleeping with his wife.

According to court documents obtained by KLBK, Dellinger was originally reported by a family member back in March. At the time, Dellinger had allegedly threatened a family member after accusing the said member of “sleeping with his wife.”

Court records allege that Dellinger went on to post threats on social media as a result. A post, which included alleged sexual assault threats, said, in part, “Tell me Good again and watch me murder my [family member]…”

Months later, on July 9, court documents stated that a different family member called police and reported that Dellinger had been released from a mental health facility. However, he allegedly continued to threaten harm and death to his family.

Separate Incidents

However, the aforementioned report was not the only incident that occurred that very same day. Police received a separate call, reporting a man, allegedly Dellinger, yelling at people while standing on a Lubbock dam.

Court documents stated that an officer saw the yelling man but did not intervene. The man appeared to have stopped yelling. Moments later, however, the same officer was flagged down by a man sharing a picnic table with his wife and three children.

The man told the officer that Dellinger had approached them at the picnic table and asked about the children, as per the court documents. When the man offered his hand to greet Dellinger, however, things took a turn for the worse.

Dellinger allegedly told the man that he was making a threatening gesture that would get him killed. Then, as per the records, Dellinger walked away and told the man he was going to get a gun to kill the father. He then allegedly shook his pocket, making it seem as if he had a gun.

After officers arrested Corey Dellinger, court documents reveal that there was another separate incident involving the 36-year-old man. Allegedly, he approached another individual and said he was with “Anonymous.” The individual thought Dellinger was a YouTuber. Then, Dellinger allegedly displayed a knife after returning to his car and said he was going to “get her.”

Corey Dellinger was charged with stalking and making terrorist threats. He is being held at Lubbock County Detention Center on a $130,000 bond.