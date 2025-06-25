Influencer ‘Liver King’ Arrested For Allegedly Making Terroristic Threat After Joe Rogan Fight Challenge

Brian Johnson, the 47-year-old influencer most commonly known as the “Liver King,” has been arrested in Austin, Texas. He has been accused of making a terroristic threat, following days of challenging Joe Rogan to a fight.

Videos by Suggest

According to Travis County Sheriff’s Office records, Johnson was booked into Travis County Jail at 8:31 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24. He faces a charge of making a terroristic threat, a misdemeanor.

KXAN, citing sources, confirmed that Johnson is, in fact, the “Liver King,” a social media influencer known for his bulked physique attributed to an extravagant diet and workout routine.

The last video posted to his Instagram account, which has 2.9 million followers, shows him wearing a burgundy hoodie, sweatpants, and a tactical vest while in handcuffs and being placed in a patrol car. His wife, Bozena Johnson, witnessed the arrest.

Information regarding who the alleged terrorstic threats targeted has not been released. However, in a series of videos posted on Instagram, Johnson is shown challenging podcaster Joe Rogan to a fight. He even decided to travel to Austin, where Rogan lives.

Challenging Rogan

On Monday, June 23, the “Liver King” went on a rant on a video where he challenged Rogan to a fight.

“Joe Rogan, I’m calling you out, my name’s Liver King,” Johnson said. “Man to man, I’m picking a fight with you. I have no training in Jiu-jitsu; you’re a black belt, you should dismantle me. But I’m picking a fight with you. Your rules, I’ll come to you, whenever you’re ready.”

Then, another video shows him continuing his challenge, saying, “You never come across something like this, willing to die, hoping that you’ll choke me out because that’s a dream come true.”

Finally, on Tuesday, moments before his arrest, the “Liver King” posted a series of continuous videos showing him dressing up in the burgundy outfit he was arrested in.

Johnson, while being recorded by a cameraman, said he is about to go to prison, mentioning his “fight” with Rogan. After sipping coffee, Johnson instructed the cameraman to deliver a box to the “Mothership,” Rogan’s comedy club.

The box in question featured the Joe Rogan Experience logo. Moments later, while Johnson hugs his family, sirens are heard in the background.

While Joe Rogan has never featured the “Liver King” in his podcast, the two have a history. Rogan accused Johnson of using steroids to build his physique, something that the influencer denied at first. However, following a 2022 incident where emails were leaked, the influencer admitted to using steroids and human growth hormone.

The leaked emails showed that he spent $11,000 a month on the substances, as per The Hollywood Reporter.