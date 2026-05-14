Cause Of Death Deferred For 29-Year-Old Memphis Grizzlies Player

Authorities have deferred an official ruling on the cause of death for Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke after the NBA player died suddenly at age 29.

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The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that Clarke’s cause and manner of death remain under investigation pending additional testing and toxicology results.

Clarke died on May 11 at a residence in California’s San Fernando Valley. Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene after receiving a medical emergency call shortly after 5 p.m. local time. The medical examiner later declared Clarke’s body ready for release to his family, but investigators have not finalized what caused his death.

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Several reports stated that investigators are examining the possibility of a drug overdose. Media outlets citing law enforcement sources reported that officials discovered drug paraphernalia inside the residence where Clarke was staying.

Authorities, however, have not publicly confirmed a final cause of death or announced findings of foul play.

Authorities also confirmed that Clarke faced unresolved legal issues before his death. Arkansas officials arrested him in April on charges that included possession and trafficking of a controlled substance following a traffic stop. Court proceedings connected to those charges remained ongoing at the time of his death.

The Memphis Grizzlies announced Clarke’s death in a statement. They wrote that they are “heartbroken” over his loss, and described him as “an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten.”

“We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” they concluded.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also released a statement expressing sadness over the loss.

Clarke spent his entire NBA career with Memphis after the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the 21st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and traded him to the Grizzlies on draft night.

He earned NBA All-Rookie First Team honors during the 2019-20 season and became known for his athleticism, hustle, and defense.