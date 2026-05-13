comic-gianmarco-soresi-undergoes-vocal-surgery

Comedian Gianmarco Soresi recently shared some personal news with his fans, revealing that his most important instrument—his voice—had to go under the knife.

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The comic, known for his 2025 comedy special Thief of Joy and appearances on shows like The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, shared a candid hospital selfie with his partner, talent manager Tovah Silbermann.

In the photo, Soresi grimaced comically while sporting a hospital hair cap and gown. Meanwhile, Silbermann appeared stoic, leaning on his shoulder.

“Happy one-week anniversary to me being 1,000% certain I was going to die from vocal surgery,” he began in the April 22 post. “I’m speaking again in regimented fifteen-minute increments twice a day and hope to be back on my stool soon,” Soresi added.

Soresi also gave a shout-out to his “care team” after his recent unspecified surgery. This included his partner Tovah, his surgeon Dr. Pitman, and “the anesthesiologist who had so much bling on that actually made me feel reassured.” Also on the list was the nurse who distracted him from his “mortality” by commenting on his “surprisingly small” shoe size, and Dr. Wendy LeBorgne, who is tasked with guiding him back to “someday complain into a microphone.”

“Life is a nightmare peppered with some sweet moments,” the comic sardonically (although somewhat correctly) concluded.

Fans Show Their ‘Support’ for Gianmarco Soresi: ‘Good Job Staying Alive!’

Of course, his fans showed their support in the comments section, mostly by being smart asses.

“Looking forward to your RFK Jr. impression,” one top comment read. “God gives his silliest battles to his funniest clowns,” another fan added. “Good job staying alive!” a third fan chimed in.

It seems Soresi is confident he’ll make a full recovery. Since his surgery, he’s announced shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August, a fall international tour, and five US dates in December.

It looks like this “Thief of Joy” won’t have his own stolen anytime soon…