NBA’s First Openly Gay Player Dies From Cancer: Jason Collins Was 48

Jason Collins, the NBA’s first openly gay player, has passed away following a battle with stage 4 brain cancer, glioblastoma. He was 48 years old.

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In a statement to the NBA, the late athlete’s family confirmed the news.

“We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother, and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma,” the statement reads. “Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past eight months, and for the exceptional medical care Jason received from his doctors and nurses. Our family will miss him dearly.”

Collins played in the league for 13 years before retiring in 2014. During his professional career, he played for the New Jersey Nets, Memphis, Minnesota, Atlanta, Boston, and Washington. He returned to the Nets after they moved to Brooklyn.

He was also an NBA Cares Ambassador. More than a decade after he retired from the NBA, Collins announced his cancer diagnosis in late 2025.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement about Collins’ passing.

“Jason Collins’ impact and influence extended far beyond basketball as he helped make the NBA, WNBA, and larger sports community more inclusive and welcoming for future generations. He exemplified outstanding leadership and professionalism throughout his 13-year NBA career and in his dedicated work as an NBA Cares Ambassador. Jason will be remembered not only for breaking barriers but also for the kindness and humanity that defined his life and touched so many others.”

Silver then added, “On behalf of the NBA, I send my heartfelt condolences to Jason’s husband, Brunson, and his family, friends, and colleagues across our leagues.”

Collins Came Out Gay in 2013

In 2013, Collins made headlines after publicly announcing he was gay through his Sports Illustrated cover story. In addition to being the first openly gay NBA player, Collins was the first openly gay athlete to play in any of the four major North American sports leagues.

Last November, Collins reflected on his decision to come out.

“When I chose to come out, there was no scandal or anything,” he pointed out. “This was like, I feel that I am good enough to play in the NBA, and by the way, I’m gay. Just so everyone knows, cards on the table, this is where I am.”

Collins further noted, “Thankfully, the Nets were the one team that gave me a tryout.”

In December, Collins revealed that his doctors gave him between six months and three months to live if he did nothing to treat his cancer.

“I started researching glioblastoma and all of my options. I wanted to know everything about what I was facing,” he explained. “As an athlete, you learn not to panic in moments like this. These are the cards I’ve been dealt. To me, it’s like, ‘Shut up and go play against Shaq.’ You want the challenge? This is the challenge. And there is no bigger challenge in basketball than going up against prime Shaquille O’Neal, and I’ve done that.”