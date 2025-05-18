mexican-government-sues-youtuber-mrbeast-over-mayan-video

Mexico is taking legal aim at the producers of a MrBeast video, accusing the YouTuber of turning its ancient pyramids into a commercial cash grab.

The video, titled “I Explored 2000-Year-Old Ancient Temples,” features the 27-year-old influencer (real name Jimmy Donaldson) and his team venturing into ancient Mayan cities with official permission.

But in one scene of the video produced by Full Circle Media, MrBeast promotes a chocolate product, describing it as a “Mayan dessert,” and encourages viewers to purchase it. The video has amassed over 66 million views in just a week.

Authorities stated that although permission had been granted to film at the locations, approval for commercial use was not provided. However, a representative for MrBeast refuted certain allegations.

“No advertisement material was shot on any archaeological sites overseen by INAH (National Institute of Anthropology and History),” the rep told the BBC.

The video features a scene showcasing the chocolate snack, seemingly filmed at the YouTuber’s camping site.

MrBeast’s rep also told the BBC that the video was “meant to highlight these treasured Mayan sites in Mexico.” They added it was “unfortunate that this has turned into a political issue – hopefully it can lead to a productive dialogue and encourage people to visit these unique historical treasures.”

Mexican Authorities Demand ‘Compensation’ and a ‘Public Retraction’ From MrBeast

The popular YouTuber was also accused of spreading false information about Mayan culture.

“The nation’s heritage, which is public by nature, cannot be exploited by commercial enterprises,” Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History wrote in a lengthy thread on X explaining the legal action.

“For this reason, the INAH has filed lawsuit against the production company, demanding compensation for damages and a public retraction.”

Claudia Curiel de Icaza, Mexico’s Secretary of Culture, also weighed in writing on X: “We disagree with those who take advantage of the willingness of institutions to violate the terms of the authorizations granted.”

MrBeast holds the title of the platform’s most-subscribed creator, boasting an impressive 395 million followers. In 2024, he claimed the top spot on the Forbes list of highest-paid YouTubers and amassed an estimated net worth of $550 million.

His now controversial Mayan Pyramids video dropped on May 10.