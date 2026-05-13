Sharon Stone’s Brother Dies: Mike Stone Was 74

Sharon Stone is mourning the death of her brother, Michael “Mike” Stone, sharing her grief on social media.

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The actress shared the sad news on Instagram on May 13. “Mike Stone, my oldest brother, has passed away. Following an extended illness,” she wrote alongside a candid photo of her brother

“We wish him peace. Sharon, Roan, Laird & Quinn 🥰,” the 68-year-old concluded, signing off with her three sons.

Like his sister, Mike also worked as an actor. According to his IMDb page, he debuted in the 1990 movie End of the Night and appeared alongside his sister in The Quick and the Dead five years later. He also appeared in his sister’s Total Recall co-star, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1996 action film, The Eraser.

Meanwhile, on TV, Michael Stone appeared in three episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful and had roles in high-profile shows like Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and CSI: Miami.

His final screen credit was in the 2022 Brazilian action film, Destinos Opostos.

Although Mike never married, he did have one high-profile romance. He was briefly engaged to socialite Tamara Beckwith between 1994 and 1995.

Michael ‘Mike’ Stone and Tamara Beckwith in 1994. (Photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images)



Sharon’s younger brother, Patrick Stone, died in 2023 at the age of 57.

“We did lose my brother Patrick Joseph Stone to a heart attack yesterday,” Sharon revealed in an Instagram video. “Like any family, we thank you for your love and support in this time of immeasurable grief, and we appreciate all of your condolences.”

Sharon Stone, brother Michael Stone, mother Dorothy Stone, and sister Kelly Stone in 1994. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Sharon’s youngest sibling is her sister, Kelly.

Sharon Stone’s Fans and Friends Share Their Condolences Following the Death of Her Brother

Of course, fans and friends alike showed an outpouring of support for Stone in the comments section of her post about her late brother.

“The longing for a brother is like a door that’s always ajar in the heart: it never closes completely. Sending you love,” one thoughtful fan wrote. “I’m so sorry for your loss. May his memory always be a blessing,” another fan added. “All my love to you and your family,” a third fan echoed.

“Sending you love. My deepest condolences to your family,” DJ D-Nice wrote. “So sorry, Sharon 💔,” light artist Chris Levine added.