North Carolina Father Of Four Killed In Crash While Changing Flat Tire

A North Carolina man and father of four named Christopher Hammonds was fatally struck by an oncoming vehicle after he and his fiancée had pulled over on a shoulder following a tire blowout. Robert Lynn Faison Jr., the driver, was charged with driving while impaired and felony death by vehicle, among other charges. Hammonds’s fiancée is in serious condition.

According to Greensboro police, as reported by WXII, the incident occurred on Friday, May 2, at around 12:31 a.m. On U.S. 29 North, Hammonds and his fiancée, Lisa, had stopped their Jeep Grand Cherokee at the road’s shoulder. They were changing a flat tire.

As they were tending to their vehicle with the hazard lights on, Faison reportedly left the roadway to the right. He then allegedly struck the Grand Cherokee, alongside Hammonds and Lisa.

As a result of the crash, Christopher Hammonds died, and Lisa suffered serious injuries. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she remains in serious condition.

“She’s got many broken bones, collapsed lungs, lacerations to body parts, internally,” Connie Anderson, Hammonds’s sister, told WXII. “It’s just a really sad situation.”

Family Tragedy

A GoFundMe set up to help Lisa cover her expenses revealed that she suffered a neck, lumbar, pelvis, ribs, and ankle fractures. Additionally, Lisa suffered a lacerated liver and collapsed lungs. Four months before the accident, she had beaten stage 3 breast cancer.

Hammonds’s family remembers him as a wonderful man and is heartbroken that his life was cut too short.

“He’s not going to be here to be able to see his daughter who is fixing to walk across the stage,” Anderson told WXII. “He’s got another one that’s going to be walking across the stage next year, or to even know what it feels like to be a grandfather.”

A second GoFundMe was set up to help Connie Anderson with her expenses in regards to her late brother’s funeral. The fundraiser will also help her raise her and her brother’s children.

Robert Lynn Faison Jr. was charged with driving while impaired, failing to maintain lane control, failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision, felony serious injury by vehicle, and felony death by vehicle.