Texas Man Allegedly Admitted To Killing Wife And Living With Body For A Month: ‘Go Big Or Go Home’

A 49-year-old Texas man, Charles Byrd, allegedly admitted to killing his wife and living with her decomposing body for a month. According to police, Byrd, referring to the fact that it was his first crime, said, “Go big or go home.”

According to a press conference held by Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar on July 20, Byrd was arrested on Sunday. They had received a report accusing Byrd of hurting his wife, 44-year-old Angela Byrd.

Police officers responded to a residence in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday morning. Inside the residence, as per Salazar, officers were shocked to find a decomposing body.

The remains were found “wrapped in materials” in the residence, and they believe they belong to Angela. While a medical examiner is yet to confirm the identity of the human remains, as well as the manner and cause of death, authorities believe that the individual died by homicide.

At the time, police officers were unable to locate Charles Byrd at the location. However, police investigators managed to locate and arrest him at a nearby house. There, he was allegedly hiding, as per Salazar.

Alleged Confession

As per Salazar, Byrd allegedly admitted to killing Angela, saying that a physical confrontation on June 16 led to the fatal outcome. Then, for a month, Byrd allegedly lived alongside the decomposing corpse. He often made efforts to conceal the odor coming from his wife’s remains, Salazar added.

In a shocking reveal, Salazar detailed an alleged remark on behalf of Byrd.

“He detailed to the investigator that he had never been arrested before, that he had never committed a crime before, and then blurted out the comment to our investigator, ‘You know, go big or go home,'” Salazar said.

While being escorted to a patrol vehicle, Byrd told KSAT that he was having a “mental break.” He added, “I’m so sorry. I loved my wife.” Additionally, he apologized to his children for allegedly murdering their mother, saying that the incident does not define him.

Charles Byrd has been charged with tampering with evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse, according to the New York Post. Murder charges have yet to be filed, pending the medical examiner’s ruling.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.