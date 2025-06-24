Cause Of Death For Popular Influencer After Botched Cosmetic Surgery

A popular influencer and musician died due to a cardiac arrest after undergoing a botched cosmetic surgery. This was also just hours after 31-year-old Ana Bárbara Buhr Buldrini partied with her surgeon in Turkey, according to the Daily Mail.

Buldrini traveled to Istanbul last Friday to undergo a multitude of plastic surgeries. She received a breast augmentation, liposuction, and a nose job. This was in promotion for Tusa Hospital in Istanbul, according to local outlet O Tempo.

The influencer traveled from her home in Mozambique with her newlywed husband, Elgar Miles, to receive her batch of surgeries. “She wanted to undergo these procedures to improve her aesthetic standards. It was a dream of hers,” said Miles.

Upon arrival, the couple allegedly partied with the surgeon who would be performing on her. This was Saturday night, and her operation was scheduled for Wednesday.

Suddenly, Miles said the physicians requested a date change. “Due to scheduling issues, the surgeon decided to bring it forward to Sunday,” Miles explained.

The newlyweds, who had just gotten married a month prior, checked out the clinic on Sunday. “The doctor wanted to perform the procedure without Ana being prepared,” the husband continued.

There were doubts as the couple had both partied the night before. Still, the surgeon persuaded Buldrini to go through with the procedure. “The doctor assured me that there were no problems and that everything would be fine,” Miles said via G1 news outlet.

The Fatal Aftermath Of The Multiple Botched Surgeries

After her numerous cosmetic surgeries, Buldrini was finally out by 11 PM that Sunday. Staff informed Miles that his wife was still under anesthesia and she should awake at any moment.

Miles quickly grew anxious after the staff acted off. “They told me to go to the room, the assistants were acting strangely,” he said. ” I waited for 1 hour and 15 minutes to receive her.”

By the time Miles arrived on the ground floor, a doctor told him she was “already dead” and her heart was “beating slowly.”

This incident caused the Turkish police to detain all the doctors at the facility. Despite that, police later released them. Tusa Hospital continued to deny any malpractice in a statement to Turkiye Today.

“Despite all efforts by our expert anesthesiology team, the patient could not be resuscitated,” it read.

Buldrini’s death has devastated Miles. “I lost control. I cried, shouted, and punched the walls,” he told the outlet. “I saw her in the morgue. She is looking beautiful, but she was dead.”