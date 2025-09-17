Texas Man Accused Of Dousing Girlfriend’s Toddler Son With Boiling Pasta Water. His Mom Allegedly Kept It Secret

A 31-year-old Texas man, Devien Wheeler, is accused of dousing his girlfriend’s son with boiling pasta water. Tyreesha Robinson, 32, allegedly kept the injury a secret, and now both of them are facing charges.

As reported by the San Antonio Express-News, police responded to a Sarcrest Drive on August 22. Robinson had called the authorities after Wheeler allegedly assaulted her 2-year-old son.

However, after police arrived at the scene, they learned from Robinson that the injury had actually occurred back in May or June.

Wheeler detailed that, at the time of the incident, she was making spaghetti in a pot of water. Leaving the pot on the stove, she had a bath with her 2-year-old son. At one moment, she went into her bedroom. However, she heard her son screaming minutes later, affidavits obtained by the outlet said.

Then, upon checking her son, Robinson allegedly found him “very hot” and with noticeable burn marks. Then, she found the spaghetti pot in the bathroom sink, which was “almost empty,” the affidavits alleged.

KSAT reported that investigators stated that the child’s injuries were consistent with a hot liquid being poured from an elevated position.

Fear, Arrest, Charges

According to Robinson, Wheeler left the apartment at the time, with her believing him to be the one responsible, the affidavits said. However, she feared taking the boy to the hospital. She believed Child Protective Services would take him away from her, so she allegedly treated him instead.

An affidavit detailed that the 2-year-old had burn marks throughout his body, displaying red scarring and depigmentation. He had suffered third-degree burns.

In an interview carried out on Wednesday, September 10, Robinson explained that she had attempted to take her son to the hospital. However, Wheeler was allegedly waiting at the parking lot with a handgun on his lap.

Robinson accused Wheeler of threatening her, saying, “No one is going to find out about this, or you are going to lose your kids.”

Police arrested Devien Wheeler and Tyreesha Robinson on Thursday, September 11. They are charged with injury to a child, elderly, or disabled individual with the intent to cause bodily injury or mental impairment.

Wheeler and Robinson are being held at the Bexar County Jail on $250,000 and $300,000 bonds, respectively.