‘Nonchalant’ Texas Mother Left Her 3-Month-Old To Starve To Death In Filthy Hotel

A 34-year-old mother, Skylynn Tuerk, described as “nonchalant,” will spend decades in prison for killing her 3-month-old boy by starving him to death in a Waco hotel.

As reported by KXXV, Tuerk pleaded guilty on Thursday, August 21, to charges of murder, injury to a child, endangering a child, and possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

Tuerk was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder charge and 40 years for the injury charge. Additionally, she was sentenced to two years for the endangering charge and two years for the drug charge. She will serve her sentence concurrently, that is, simultaneously, and will have to serve 20 years before being eligible for parole.

Tuerk will get a 633-day credit for her time served in jail.

“We are grateful that this Defendant accepted responsibility and received a sentence in the upper end of the punishment range, while also removing the risks inherent in the trial and appeals process,” State Attorney Tara Avants said. “Legally, there is only a 10-year difference between a life sentence and a 40-year sentence.”

“The horrific and irresponsible nature of this Defendant’s behavior left us unwilling to agree to any lower punishment.”

‘Skeleton’ Child, ‘Nonchalant’ Mother

As reported by KWTX, citing court records, the 3-month-old named Jacob was found unresponsive on November 29, 2023. He was found in a filthy New Road Inn hotel room, showing signs of starvation.

Jacob was described as looking like a “skeleton.” He succumbed to his injuries in a local hospital later in the day.

A doctor told police at the time that he believed he had been starved to death. Jacob also suffered from shaken baby syndrome, given the injuries the doctor observed. According to Child Protective Services (CPS), Jacob only weighed 10 pounds at the time of his death.

CPS was made aware of Jacob’s situation, with the person who reported it describing Skylynn Tuerk as “nonchalant.” Meanwhile, the baby’s father, Charles Devin Harris, 28, was “playing video games the entire time” during the person’s visit to their room.

An arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet detailed that police found methamphetamine and a drug scale in the hotel room. Additionally, cockroaches and “numerous knives and swords with blades exposed within the reach of the 3-year-old girl” were found, the police said.

Additionally, court documents showed that no baby formula was found for Jacob. The only children’s “food” found in the hotel room was “a couple of juice boxes and fruit snacks.”

Charles Devin Harris has a court date scheduled for September. He faces the same charges Tuerk was sentenced for. The CPS also took custody of the couple’s then-3-year-old daughter.