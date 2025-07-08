Texas Couple Killed In Freak Accident Involving Dry Ice And Wine Cellar

A couple from Texas died in their wine cellar in a freak accident involving dry ice, according to the New York Post. The duo was setting up an Independence Day party, but had no idea that the dry ice would cause a hazardous chemical reaction.

Couple Dies In Wine Cellar After Accident With Dry Ice

The Houston Police made a post on social media on July 4 mentioning the incident. Officers responded to a report of two deaths at 3200 Avalon Park. They also called it a “hazardous material incident.”

According to KHOU 11, neighbors called the police just before 7 PM upon finding the couple unconscious in the home. The police later pronounced them dead at the scene.

When the couple was handling the dry ice in the wine cellar, it allegedly created a fatal chemical reaction. But how can this happen? Lt. Larry Crowson from the Houston PD explained the science behind it.

“When dry ice melts, it turns into carbon dioxide (gas),” Crowson said. “Unfortunately, it appears the two people who went into the wine cellar were overcome.”

In such an enclosed space, the carbon dioxide gas had nowhere to go. Even when the medical examiner arrived, they had to clear out the gas first.

Fox 26 reported that firefighters were the first to notice the strange chemical smell in the basement. The firefighters allegedly had to use extra fans just to lessen the smell of the chemical.

So far, the authorities don’t suspect any foul play. We don’t yet know the identities of the husband and wife. Otherwise, we do know they had a cat in the home who survived the ordeal.

This should be a lesson to anyone handling dry ice to be extremely careful. Not many people know that dry ice is just the solid form of carbon dioxide, which is lethal for humans.

If you do want to know how to safely handle dry ice, the CDC has the right information for you. Make sure to wear safety goggles and insulated gloves while working with dry ice. You should also always work with it in a well-ventilated room.