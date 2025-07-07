How A 7-Year-Old Boy Survived The Texas Floods In His Camp Cabin

The mother of a brave 7-year-old boy has shared the story with PEOPLE of how her two sons managed to survive the horrific Texas floods. 7-year-old Brock Davis and 9-year-old Braeden Davis were visiting Camp La Junta in Kerr County the day the floods happened on July 4.

Brock and Braeden’s mom, Keli Rabon, told the outlet that her 7-year-old was sleeping in a cabin with 11 other boys and two counselors. This was one of the affected cabins from the Texas floods, causing water to rush through the cabin.

7-Year-Old Boy Survives Texas Floods By Climbing Up To Cabin Rafters

Her youngest son survived the disaster by climbing up to the rafters from his bunk bed. His smart thinking likely saved his life. “He made it out with just the shorts on his body,” said the 40-year-old mother and content creator. Brock didn’t have a shirt on, nor did he escape with any socks or shoes.

Although Brock lost all of his belongings in the flood, he managed to save his life. His mother mentioned that he didn’t remember how he was evacuated from the flooded cabin. Luckily for Brock’s older brother, his cabin was at a higher elevation and wasn’t flooded.

In an interview with CBS Mornings, interviewer Gayle King asked Brock what had happened. “When I woke up, I turned my flashlight on, and like, I think I saw water like outside,” said Brock. He then described getting on the rafters of the cabin before the wall and door of the cabin “flew away.”

Although anyone would rightfully be terrified in that situation, Brock said he wasn’t scared. “At least as a mom, that sounds quite terrifying,” said Keli. “I think he’s still processing.”

The mother then revealed her kids had only been at camp for one day. At that point, Brock hadn’t learned all his cabin-mates’ names.

Not only has the death toll at Camp Mystic, a nearby camp, risen to 27 campers and counselors, but the Guadalupe River flood has killed 89 people in total. The horrific tragedy has shaken the state of Texas as officials continue to find survivors.

These floods have affected dozens of families. In one case, a heroic father died while saving his family from the rushing water. He also nearly lost his arm as he sacrificed his life to save his fiancée, mother, and his two sons.