Father Of Three Killed In Freak Golfing Accident After Lightning Strike In Gunter, Texas

A 40-year-old man was golfing with his father in Gunter, Texas. Suddenly, a lightning bolt struck and killed him, critically injuring his father in the process. Spencer Loalbo lost his life in the freak accident, and he leaves behind three children.

According to KXII, the incident took place amid the Member-Guest Tournament at The Bridges Golf Club on Sunday, June 8. Spencer and Robert Loalbo, son and father, were among the 150 golfers on the course. While witnesses described the day as having the “perfect” weather conditions, tragedy struck at the 12th hole.

A lightning bolt struck the men, instantly killing Spencer and seriously injuring Robert. Present at the scene was a local firefighter, who rendered aid. However, Spencer was beyond saving, and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Steve LaNore, News 12’s chief meteorologist, explained that, while the skies were clear, higher voltage lightning strikes can occur 20 to 30 miles away from their parent storm. Therefore, this could explain why the clubhouse determined the weather to be clear after reviewing its radar at the time.

However, the fatal lightning bolt struck. An eyewitness told the outlet that he felt the static charge 150 yards away from the Loalbos.

“It was a terrible sight to see and I wish it upon nobody,” the witness said.

An ‘Act Of God’

Sean Terry, who is the vice president of Centurion American Development Group, which owns the golf club, said that the incident was an “act of God.”

“You know it’s tragic, we feel sorry for the family, they’re in our thoughts and prayers,” Terry told KXII. “It was just an act of God. Mother nature has a crazy way of doing things.”

The Daily Mail reports that Spencer Loalbo is survived by his wife, Kaylee, and their three daughters, Evelynn, 8, Charlotte, 6, and Nora, 3.

A GoFundMe was set on Kaylee’s behalf, which has raised over $115K from its $150K goal. Funds raised will cover medical, funeral, and living expenses.

“Spencer will be remembered as a devoted follower of Jesus, a loving husband, a proud father, a cherished son, a loyal friend, and a selfless giver,” the fundraiser reads. “His life was a reflection of his faith—serving others, uplifting those in need, and always putting his family and friends before himself.”