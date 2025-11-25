Texas Bank Robber Arrested After Trying To Rob Same Branch A Decade Apart

It’s a well known saying in law enforcement (at least in cop movies!) that the criminal always returns to the scene of the crime. A Texas bank robber was arrested for allegedly trying to rob the same bank a decade later.

His alleged second attempt comes after he was imprisoned in a federal prison for almost a decade for trying to rob that same bank. I guess if at first you don’t succeed then try, try again.

Authorities arrested convicted Texas bank robber, Christopher McKay, for allegedly trying to rob a bank last Thursday. McKay allegedly went to the Fort Worth Wells Fargo in the morning. He then allegedly produced a handgun and threatened the employees at the bank

McKay allegedly wanted cold hard cash. But things didn’t go to play for the convicted bank robber. According to police, McKay ended up fleeing the bank on foot without a single dollar.

What exactly happened remains unknown. However, police responded to calls about the robbery and arrested McKay, who was still in the area. According to police, McKay was going through drug withdrawals. That may have played a role in his alleged decision to get back up to his old habits.

Texas Bank Robber Caught

“An ambulance was notified as the suspect was going through fentanyl withdrawals,” a spokesperson for the department told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Police charged him with aggravated robbery. However, the convicted bank robber also had some warrants out for his arrest that were unrelated. They booked him into the Tarrant County Jail ona $150,000 bond.

The arrest comes nine years after McKay robbed the same Wells Fargo. He got away with that robbery but was caught afterwards. McKay spent seven years in a federal prison.

As the case with anything on the internet, people were shocked by the alleged duplicate crime.

One commented, “He probably wants back in prison. Food, housing. Clean clothes. Medical and dental. I mean, if you have nothing and no support system, prison is better than suffering on the streets imo.”

Another wrote, “Hope he figured out what he did wrong so he can perfect the bank robbery 9 years from now. Trial and error.”