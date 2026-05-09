‘Miami Vice’ and ‘Fame’ Producer Tony Amatullo Dies at 76, Cause of Death Revealed

Tony Amatullo, a producer on classic TV series including Fame and Miami Vice who later became a production executive at Warner Bros., has passed away.

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Amatullo died on May 3 in New York City from acute myeloid leukemia, his family told Deadline. He was 76 and had been diagnosed with the disease last August.

“Tony often compared producing to walking a tightrope — balancing creativity, logistics, and big personalities,” his family told The Hollywood Reporter. “It was a challenge he embraced wholeheartedly, bringing both a passion for storytelling and a steady hand to every project throughout his career.”

Born Anthony Eugene Amatullo Jr. on July 14, 1949, Amatullo was raised in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Film, Cinema, and Video Studies from the City University of New York before moving to Los Angeles to begin his entertainment career. He started as a production assistant and later became a location manager for commercials, television, and film.

Amatullo enjoyed a lengthy career as a line producer and executive producer. He was also a member of the Directors Guild of America. His work as a location manager included beloved 1980s films The Goonies and The Color Purple (both 1985). He also held associate producer roles on the popular musical series Fame and the crime drama Miami Vice.

Tony Amatullo Also Oversaw Huge Shows Like ‘ER’ and ‘Third Watch’

From 2000 to 2005, Amatullo served as Vice President of Production at Warner Bros. During his tenure, he oversaw production for acclaimed series such as ER, The West Wing, and Third Watch. He also shepherded the pilot episode of Nip/Tuck.

In his later years, he shifted his focus to championing independent television and film projects. His credits include serving as executive producer for the film Two Days in the Valley and the reality series Beverly Hills Pawn.

His most recent project was the 2021 drama Surviving on LES. He not only produced and directed but also co-wrote the film. The film explores the gentrification of Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

“Tony found joy in the day-to-day moments of life,” his family added, per THR, “gardening, making the perfect pizza at his home in Pasadena, taking long walks through downtown Manhattan, swimming daily, fishing, and hunting for antiques and hidden treasures in the many flea markets he visited around the world. … He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all those who loved him.”

Amatullo is survived by his wife, Mariana, and their sons, Nico and Leo.