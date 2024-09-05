Kansas City Chiefs Super Fan ‘Chiefsaholic’ Sentenced to 17.5 Years in Prison Following Bank Robbery

The NFL season is mere hours away from opening kickoff and most football fans everywhere are rejoicing. But at least one Chiefs fan is not in a celebratory mood.

That would be Kansas City Chiefs superfan, Xaviar Babudar, aka ChiefsAholic. The superfan was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison. This comes after Babudar was charged with a string of robberies in the United States.

Chiefs Superfan Sentenced to 17.5 Years in Prison

According to ESPN, Babudar’s attorney, Matthew Merryman, said Babudar’s robberies were driven by his gambling addiction.

However, prosecutors contested that his gambling addiction paled in comparison to his addiction to fame. They also noted that the robberies funded his rise to stardom. Dressed in a gray wolf suit, Babudar became a fixture at Chiefs games.

One victim shunned Babudar’s rise to stardom, stating:

“[M]y team didn’t deserve to be held at gunpoint twice so a man in a wolf suit could travel the country watching football and placing extravagant bets,” they said.

Travis Kelce Recounts Beef With Ravens Kicker

The NFL season is set to kick off on September 5, with the Baltimore Ravens taking on the two-time defending Champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The last time these two squared off was in the AFC Championship Game last January. And the controversy started even before kickoff.

During the pre-game warm-ups, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was warming up in the area designated for the Chiefs. He and Mahomes confronted him about moving his equipment. When Tucker didn’t oblige, they kicked his equipment out of the area. After days of backlash, Kelce broke his silence about the incident.

“If you’re trying to go onto the other team’s designated area, you kind of stay out of their way. You don’t interfere with what they have going on. That’s the unwritten rule,” Kelce said.

“If you want to be a f–king d–k about it, you keep your helmet and your football and your f–king kicking tee right where the quarterbacks are warming up. … Like, if you’re not gonna pick that up, I’ll happily move that for you.”